Aer Lingus plans two new regional routes to Britain

Aer Lingus will launch two new routes linking Ireland and Britain this summer.

Stobart Air, which operates the airline’s regional service, will introduce the Belfast City to Newquay Cornwall route in June, while the Dublin to Exeter service will begin at the end of August.

In a recent letter to the Minister of State for Transport, Stobart Air called on the Government to put in place a practical vaccine passport policy which will allow fully vaccinated people to travel.

It is also seeking to convene a taskforce involving key industry stakeholders to discuss and plan for the long-term future of aviation.

Andy Jolly, managing director at Stobart Air, said: “Stobart Air calls on the Irish Government to work with all industry stakeholders to restore confidence in aviation and facilitate the resumption of safe air travel in line with the vaccination rollout programme. In the immediate term this includes developing a vaccine passport procedure to allow people who have received their complete vaccine course to travel without restriction within the Common Travel Area.

“Anticipating a successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout which will allow air travel to resume safely later this year, we are pleased to add Dublin-Exeter and Belfast-Newquay Cornwall to our route network. We believe these new connections will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights between Dublin and Belfast and England’s vibrant, historic and stunning southwest coast.

“We are committed to providing our passengers with frequent, convenient and affordable services through our regional connections. We look forward to welcoming our staff and customers onboard these new routes.”