Kim Kardashian ‘freaking out’ after Irish actress Nicola Coughlan mentions her in tweet

The actress and reality TV star bonded on Twitter
Kim Kardashian ‘freaking out’ after Irish actress Nicola Coughlan mentions her in tweet
Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 21:27

James Cox

Kim Kardashian and Irish actress Nicola Coughlan appear to have formed an unlikely friendship after they bonded over period drama Bridgerton.

The Galway-born actress, who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix show, tweeted that characters in Bridgerton were inspired by the Kardashian family.

She wrote: “As the world’s number one Bridgerton Stan does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.”

Kim replied: “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my Bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Coughlan seemed very happy with the reply from the reality TV star, adding: “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!”

Netflix had its say as well, teasing “Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it”.

Bridgerton was recently renewed for a fourth and fifth season by the streaming service.

 

More in this section

Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career
Brian Cox admits he has not watched Succession final episode Brian Cox admits he has not watched Succession final episode
Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season
Kim Kardashian ‘freaking out’ after Irish actress Nicola Coughlan mentions her in tweet

Lewis Capaldi cancels all commitments until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd