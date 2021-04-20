Kim Kardashian ‘freaking out’ after Irish actress Nicola Coughlan mentions her in tweet

James Cox

Kim Kardashian and Irish actress Nicola Coughlan appear to have formed an unlikely friendship after they bonded over period drama Bridgerton.

The Galway-born actress, who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix show, tweeted that characters in Bridgerton were inspired by the Kardashian family.

She wrote: “As the world’s number one Bridgerton Stan does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.”

Kim replied: “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my Bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Coughlan seemed very happy with the reply from the reality TV star, adding: “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!”

Netflix had its say as well, teasing “Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it”.

Bridgerton was recently renewed for a fourth and fifth season by the streaming service.