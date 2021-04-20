Three men due in court over Regency attack

Three men due in court over Regency attack
Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 18:40

Gardaí have arrested three men in connection with the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel five years ago.

The men — one aged 50, one 60 and the other in his 60s — are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday evening.

Mr Byrne, 34, was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in in February 2016 in an attack linked to the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

Gardaí said on Tuesday evening that the 50 and 60-year-olds were arrested in Ballymun earlier in the day on foot of warrants issued by the Special Criminal Court.

They later announced the arrest of the third man.

More in this section

Met Éireann forecasts heatwave will continue into next weekend Met Éireann forecasts heatwave will continue into next weekend
Kinahan crime gang figure Liam Byrne arrested in Spain Kinahan crime gang figure Liam Byrne arrested in Spain
Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare
Three men due in court over Regency attack

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd