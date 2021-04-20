Video: Tuesday's three-minute evening news update

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Covid restrictions

A detailed plan of how Covid-19 restrictions will ease over the coming months will not be decided until the end of next week.

Cabinet will meet again later this week to make key decisions regarding the reopening of some sectors, hoping that any sectors that reopen will remain open.

Pub closures

Pubs in Dublin which do not serve food are marking 400 days of being closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Pub owners are calling for a date when the sector will reopen, citing staffing as an area of particular concern.

Vaccine rollout

The HSE has appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee, answering questions regarding the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Officials confirmed that people who received a first dose of the vaccine earlier than they should have will still receive their second dose and also offered an update as to when remaining cohorts should be vaccinated.

Regency shooting

Gerry Hutch, known as ‘The Monk’, is facing potential extradition to Ireland in connection with a fatal gun attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

Mr Hutch is wanted to face criminal charges related to the attack, which was linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud, in which David Byrne was shot dead.

Bessborough

Former residents of Bessborough mother and baby home are calling on the Government to buy back the site ahead of an oral hearing tomorrow on whether houses should be built there.

It is thought that as many as 900 infants may be buried on the ground of the former convent.