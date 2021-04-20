Department of Health confirms Dr Tony Holohan's return as CMO

Department of Health confirms Dr Tony Holohan's return as CMO
Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 13:18

The Department of Health has confirmed Dr Tony Holohan has returned to his role as chief medical officer following the death of his wife in February.

Dr Emer Feely, who specialised in public health medicine, had been diagnosed with a terminal blood cancer and entered palliative care in July last year, as reported by The Irish Times.

At that time, Dr Holohan took time off from his duties to focus on his family, with deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn filling in as acting CMO.

Dr Holohan returned to his role in October 2020, thanking Dr Glynn for his work during his absence.

Following Dr Feely's death, Dr Glynn again stood in for the CMO at Covid-19 press briefings and operated as acting chief medical officer in other settings.

However, the Department confirmed Dr Holohan returned to his duties on Monday and will gradually resume public appearances.

Dr Holohan became a household name at the onset of the pandemic in Ireland, largely due to his position as chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

More in this section

Kinahan crime gang figure Liam Byrne arrested in Spain Kinahan crime gang figure Liam Byrne arrested in Spain
Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare
Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass' Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass'
Department of Health confirms Dr Tony Holohan's return as CMO

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd