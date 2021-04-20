Gerry Hutch facing extradition in connection with Regency Hotel attack

Veteran criminal Gerry Hutch, known as ‘The Monk’, is facing potential extradition to Ireland in connection with a fatal gun attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

The Irish Times reports that Mr Hutch is wanted in Ireland to face criminal charges related to the attack.

Gardaí have investigated the 2016 attack, which was linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud, and a file has now been submitted to the DPP about Mr Hutch’s alleged involvement, with a direction issued to charge him.

Based on that direction, gardaí applied to the High Court for a European arrest warrant for Mr Hutch. The warrant has now been granted and circulated to law enforcement across Europe.

Mr Hutch faces arrest and extradition if located in Europe, although he can fight the process.

2016 attack

The 58-year-old Dubliner has been abroad in recent years and for much of that time his location has not been known to law enforcement in the Republic.

The last time he was seen in Dublin was for the funeral of his brother Eddie Hutch (59), who was shot dead outside his home in Dublin’s north inner city on February 8th, 2016, just days after the attack at the Regency Hotel.

The Regency Hotel attack occurred on February 5th, 2016 when a group of men dressed in mock Garda ERU uniforms and armed with AK47s burst into a weigh-in event for a boxing tournament.

Gardaí believe the gunmen’s main target at the event was Daniel Kinahan, the Dublin criminal named in court as a leading figure in the Kinahan cartel.

However, he managed to flee to safety as several other men were shot, including David Byrne (34) from Crumlin, who died from his injuries.

Gardaí have always believed the attack was a revenge incident for the murder in Spain in September, 2015, of Gary Hutch (34).

Gerry Hutch insisted in the past he had stepped away from crime.