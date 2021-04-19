People living close to border entitled to travel to North

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 21:49

James Cox

The Justice Minister has confirmed people living close to the border are entitled to travel 20 kilometres from home to the North.

It comes as hairdressers and barbers get set to open in Northern Ireland from Friday.

A number of businesses says clients from the Republic have made appointments.

Minister for Justice Helen Mc Entee says while no one living on the border will be penalised, she hopes people will behave responsibly.

Minister McEntee said: “The reason that we set the 20km as opposed to just a county boundary is because you have people who live very close to a border, whether it's to the shop or a personal service they can travel to, so I don't think there is going to be anybody prosecuted or fined for doing that, but I would ask people to consider the risk and to take responsibility if that is something they are going to do.”

