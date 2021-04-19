Video: Monday's three-minute evening news update

Finglas murder

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a mother-of-two in her home in Dublin at the weekend.

Jennie Poole (24) was stabbed in her first-floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on Saturday. One of her children was in the apartment at the time.

Gavin Murphy, who was Ms Poole’s boyfriend, is due to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday morning.

Garda Adrian Donohoe

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe on January 25th, 2013.

The man (32) was arrested in the Dundalk area shortly before 8.30am on Monday morning.

He can be held for up to seven days before being charged or released.

The man is suspected to have been part of a group of raiders who targeted a cash pick-up at a Co Louth Credit Union during which Det Garda Donohoe, a father-of-two, was shot dead.

Vaccine rollout

Covid vaccinations for people aged between 65 and 69 began today.

More than 140,000 doses were administered in the State in the seven days up to Saturday.

Meanwhile, some people aged 35 to 39 will now be able to access a Covid-19 vaccine in the North.

The region's Department of Health announced “limited availability” for that age cohort ahead of the vaccine programme being fully opened to them at the end of April.

Reopening plans

Intercounty adult GAA and elite sport returned today as the Government faces more scrutiny over its plans to ease Covid restrictions.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the Government must provide “as much certainty as possible” on plans to reopen the country over the summer.

The Cabinet is due to meet next week to sign off on a road map for reopening during May, June and July.

Stalking offence

Two women who were subjected to stalking by men they scarcely knew have launched a campaign to have a specific offence of stalking introduced to the statute book.

Una Ring (43), from Youghal in Co Cork, and Eve McDowell (21), a student at NUI Galway, were subjected to terrifying campaigns and both saw their stalkers receive similar sentences, of seven years with two years suspended, after they had been convicted of harassment.