Humperdinck says he misses late wife ‘every day’ on wedding anniversary

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Engelbert Humperdinck had paid tribute to his late wife on what would have been their wedding anniversary.

Patricia, who married the singer in 1964, died in February after contracting Covid-19. She had been suffering Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade.

Marking their anniversary on Monday, Humperdinck (84) shared a black and white photo of them together on Twitter.

You may not be beside me but you are right here in my heart. I miss you everyday and especially today.

Happy Anniversary Popea.

I love you pic.twitter.com/FepwUAJNAj — Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) April 19, 2021

Using his wife’s nickname, he wrote: “You may not be beside me but you are right here in my heart. I miss you everyday and especially today. Happy Anniversary Popea. I love you.”

Fans of the veteran performer sent messages of support, with one writing: “Patricia will always be here watching over her family.”

Humperdinck, born Arnold George Dorsey, announced his wife had died at their home in Los Angeles on the evening of February 5th.

He said she was surrounded by three of their four children when she died, with the fourth on video call.

He added that her “battle with Alzheimers was brave from the very beginning” and that “she never resisted as we tried to leave no stone unturned”.

The couple were married before Humperdinck made his professional debut and became an international heartthrob. They had in recent years divided their time between the UK and US.

Humperdinck topped the UK singles chart with Release Me and The Last Waltz in the late 1960s.

He also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 with Love Will Set You Free, finishing second last.