All-Ireland champions Limerick to face Cork in Munster semi-final

The draw for the 2021 Munster championship has taken place
Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 14:54

James Cox

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick have been drawn against Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster championship.

Waterford and Clare will meet in the quarter-finals for the right to play Tipperary in the last four.

Unlike the football championship, counties beaten in the provincial hurling championship will enter the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Cork and Kerry are on opposite sides of the Munster Football championship draw

Defending champions Tipperary will face either Kerry or Clare in the semi-finals, while Cork await the winners of the quarter-final meeting between Waterford and Limerick.

Meanwhile, the draw for the Connacht Football Championship has put Sligo into the firing line of Mayo, with the winning going on the face Leitrim in the semi-final.

The other side of the draw sees 2018 Connacht champions Galway take on their 2019 counterparts Roscommon, with dates and venues to be decided.

All-Ireland champions Limerick to face Cork in Munster semi-final

Josh Tongue claims five on debut as England beat battling Ireland by 10 wickets

