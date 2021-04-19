Circuit Court trial for top defence solicitor Cahir O’Higgins accused of assaulting lawyer

Tom Tuite

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided a top criminal defence solicitor should be tried in the circuit court accused of attacking a former colleague in Dublin.

Mr O’Higgins, 46, whose practice is based at Dublin’s Parkgate Street, was charged earlier with assault causing harm to solicitor Stephen O’Mahony at Wolfe Tone Quay, Dublin on February 11th last.

The offence is contrary to section three of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Bail

He was granted €300 bail at Dublin District Court with conditions on Feb. 20 last. The case was adjourned until/today for gardaí to obtain directions from the DPP.

Mr O’Higgins did not have to attend in person, but was represented by his solicitor Donal Quigley.

Judge Treasa Kelly was told the DPP has directed “trial on indictment”.

This means the case should be sent forward to the circuit court which can, on conviction, impose lengthier sentences.

A State solicitor applied for a six-week adjournment.

Plea

Judge Kelly remanded Mr O’Higgins, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, on continuing bail in his absence.

He was ordered to appear again at the District Court on June 4th next to be served with a book of evidence by the prosecution, and for the trial order to be granted.

Detective Garda Niall Cadden gave evidence of arrest charge and caution at his first hearing two months ago.

He had told the court that after Mr O’Higgins was charged, “he made no reply to charge after caution.”

In 2017, he was highest paid legal aid solicitor in the State and over the past decade has been among the top earners from the scheme.

Mr O’Mahony had worked at the defendant’s firm for several years until 2020, when he established his own practice in Dublin, with offices on Camden Street.