Lidl partner with homeless charities to tackle period poverty

Lidl partner with homeless charities to tackle period poverty
Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 11:06

Lidl Ireland has partnered with Homeless Period Ireland and the Simon Communities of Ireland, committing to provide free sanitary products to people affected by period poverty across 168 of their Irish stores.

Period poverty relates to the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand-washing facilities, and waste management, with a recent study noting that almost half of Irish girls aged between 12-19 find it difficult to pay for sanitary products.

Lidl said they will become the first major retailer in the world to take such action, offering a dedicated coupon for a free box of sanitary pads of tampons per customer each month.

The coupon will be available through their Lidl Plus app, however the retailer has also committed to making quarterly donations of period products to Simon Communities around the country to assist homeless people who may not have access to a smartphone.

Lidl Ireland is also working with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) in order to provide free period products to clubs, while the retailer has also said it will continue to provide free access to sanitary products for Lidl workers.

From today, people who require urgent access to period products can avail of the initiative by using the Lidl app, which will then allow them to sign up for the monthly coupon which they will receive on an ongoing monthly basis from May 3rd.

More in this section

Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video
Three hospitalised after chip van fire at Donegal festival Three hospitalised after chip van fire at Donegal festival
Man killed in Offaly road collision Man killed in Offaly road collision
Lidl partner with homeless charities to tackle period poverty

Ireland tries to water down EU nature law, document reveals

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd