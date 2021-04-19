Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham boss

Muireann Duffy

Jose Mourinho's stint as Tottenham Hotspur manager has come to an end.

Sky Sports broke the news this morning, with the club confirming the announcement a short time later.

In a tweet, Spurs also confirmed the departure of Mourinho's coaching staff, Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra,

It comes after a poor run of form for the club, including a 2-2 draw on Friday against Everton, leaving the 2019 Champions League finalists in seventh place in the Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

The London club has also found itself at the centre of controversy surround the formation of a breakaway European Super League, with Spurs due to be one of six Premiership teams due to take part.

The English teams, which also included Liverpool and Manchester United, faced heavy criticism from fans, former players and politicians alike, with UK prime minister Boris Johnson saying the move was "very damaging for football".

Former Man United player Gary Neville launched a blistering attack on the clubs involved, calling for them to be relegated.

"The motivation is greed. Deduct them all points tomorrow, put them at the bottom of the league and take the money off them. Seriously, you have got to stamp on this," Neville said.

"It is criminal. It is a criminal act against football fans in this country. Deduct points, deduct money and punish them."