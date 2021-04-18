Ben Shephard says ‘sun seems brighter’ as he gets Covid-19 jab

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ben Shephard has said the “sun seems a bit brighter” after he got his Covid-19 jab.

The Good Morning Britain star, 46, revealed he got his first vaccination at the stadium of the Harlequins rugby club.

He shared a photo on Instagram of himself getting the jab, and another of himself and his wife Annie wearing their stickers in the stadium.

He wrote: “#JabbyMcjabface First one done! thanks to all the team @harlequins wonderfully efficient friendly staff, and a cracking setting too.

“I’d say the sun seems a bit brighter today! #grateful.”

Shephard has spoken about the devastating impact of coronavirus after the ordeal of his friend and co-star Kate Garraway, whose husband came close to death with the illness.

'This is the next page of a very big chapter...'



After the news that Kate Garraway has finally been able to bring her husband Derek home from hospital, @benshephard shares how she's feeling.



Watch Ben's full interview with Kate here 👉https://t.co/q12ni1cohc pic.twitter.com/CL5MLeWHv9 — This Morning (@thismorning) April 9, 2021

Derek Draper returned home from hospital earlier this month, more than a year after he was admitted.

Shephard previously told ITV’s This Morning: “As Kate keeps saying, he’s a very unique case. What he’s been through, how it’s affected him, what it’s done to his body, the organ damage that he’s faced, that actually the recovery is going to be pretty unique as well.

“He still needs 24-hour care.”

Garraway has a team of carers coming into the house and “she said it’s like having a ward at home now because he needs so much equipment”, Shephard said.

“But crucially, he’s at home, so they can hug him and they can talk to him,” he added.

Shephard is one of many stars sharing their experiences of getting the vaccine, including Shirley Ballas, Prue Leith and Alan Titchmarsh.