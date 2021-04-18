Staff at Gaeltacht company told to only speak English ‘in error’

A memo instructing staff at a company located in the Donegal Gaeltacht to only speak English was sent “in error”, according to the company.

The Irish Times reports that the internal memo, dated April 15th, told staff at the Randox Teoranta plant in An Clochán Liath that “English must be spoken at all times in the workplace”.

Failing to communicate in English at all times was “not acceptable,” it added.

“You must be mindful work colleagues can feel isolated and excluded if you are speaking a different language around them,” the memo said.

“English must be spoken at all times in the workplace, whether you are discussing work or having a casual conversation with a fellow staff member.

“It is essential that all staff... communicate, both written and verbally, in English at all times.

“Failing to do so is not acceptable.”

Treoir gan ach Béarla amháin a labhairt in ionad mór-chomhlacht Gaeltachta gur cliant chomhlacht de chuid @UdarasnaG iad tarraingthe siar tráthnóna i ndiaidh fiosrúcháin ó @RTERnaG faoin pholasaí úr a scaipeadh ar fhostaithe inniu. Tuilleadh ar Nuacht @RTERnaG ar maidin. pic.twitter.com/ekFddqWZP2 — Aodh Ó Fearraigh (@HMFerry) April 15, 2021

A statement from Randox, which provides clinical diagnostics for laboratories, said the memo was sent in error and has now been withdrawn.

The company is “fully engaged and committed to the community of An Clochán Liath and west Donegal in general,” the statement said.

“We work in close partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta and are fully committed to all aspects of the Irish Language and Culture in our workplace and in the wider community.”

Údarás na Gaeltachta is responsible for the economic, social and linguistic development of the Gaeltacht and supports companies through grant funding and job creation initiatives.

Randox Teoranta is one of its client companies and has been in west Donegal since 2008.

In a statement, Údarás said: “Randox have confirmed that a company communication regarding use of English within the workplace related to company operations in a different jurisdiction and was sent to their An Clochán Liath facility in the Donegal Gaeltacht in error, as it did not pertain to the An Clochán Liath facility.

“The communication was immediately withdrawn when realised.”

The incident was raised in the Dáil on Friday, during a debate on the Official Languages Act (Amendment) Bill.