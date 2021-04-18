DMX’s fiancée remembers ‘my best friend, my baby, my love’ after rapper’s death

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

The fiancée of the late rapper DMX has thanked him for their relationship and their son.

Desiree Lindstrom shared a photo from early in their romance as she mourned the hip-hop artist, who died on April 9th aged 50.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, died with relatives by his side after several days on life support.

He had suffered “catastrophic cardiac arrest”, according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died.

Lindstrom, who is mother to their son Exodus, wrote on Instagram: “The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered.

“My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

DMX forged a successful career in the US rap world in the 1990s and early 2000s, but also struggled with drug addiction and spent time in prison.

DMX’s death was confirmed by his family in a statement.

They said: “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him,” adding that his music “inspired countless fans across the world, and his iconic legacy will live on forever”.