Two motorcyclists die in separate road collisions

The separate crashes happened in Co Monaghan and Co Meath on Saturday.
Two motorcyclists die in separate road collisions
Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 10:45

Two motorcyclists died in two separate crashes in Co Monaghan and Co Meath on Saturday.

A man in his 40s died after his motorcycle hit a roundabout in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occurred at about 5.10pm on the N2 near Tullyvin.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Athboy, Co Meath.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occured at about 6pm on Saturday on the N51 at Caucestown. The driver and passenger of the car were treated by paramedics.

Anyone with any information on the incidents is asked to contact Kells Garda station on 046 928 0820 or Castleblayney Garda station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Ireland tries to water down EU nature law, document reveals Ireland tries to water down EU nature law, document reveals
Trade unions seek extension to sick pay scheme for healthcare staff with long Covid Trade unions seek extension to sick pay scheme for healthcare staff with long Covid
Warning for pet owners after deaths of dogs swimming in stagnant water Warning for pet owners after deaths of dogs swimming in stagnant water
Two motorcyclists die in separate road collisions

Teenager killed in jet ski incident to be buried on Tuesday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd