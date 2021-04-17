League of Ireland: Wins for Rovers and Sligo as Dundalk sees narrow draw

We have the latest League of Ireland scores
League of Ireland: Wins for Rovers and Sligo as Dundalk sees narrow draw
Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 19:50

The whistles have blown on full-time in this evening's three SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games.

We have tonight's League of Ireland scores below.

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Longford Town

Graham Burke equalised from the penalty spot for Shamrock Rovers in their meeting with Longford Town.

The side had led by a goal at Tallaght, thanks to a Dylan Grimes penalty in the sixth minute.

The Rovers emerged with a win after another score from Sean Gannon in the final minutes.

Sligo 1-0 Finn Harps

Meanwhile, Sligo led by one score against Finn Harps in their derby at the Showgrounds.

A score from 17-year-old Johnny Kenny won the game for the side.

St Pat’s 1-1 Dundalk

St Pat’s also seemed set in the lead at Oriel Park during their meeting with Dundalk.

However, a goal from Dundalk’s Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe altered the side’s fortune and brought the final result to a draw.

It comes after news this morning that Dundalk's team manager, Shane Keegan, has walked away from the club.

More in this section

England move closer to big win over Ireland in cricket test England move closer to big win over Ireland in cricket test
Leeds confirm Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager Leeds confirm Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager
PGMOL condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest Airport PGMOL condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest Airport
League of Ireland: Wins for Rovers and Sligo as Dundalk sees narrow draw

Novak Djokovic battles past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in French Open marathon

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd