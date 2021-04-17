Ireland to miss Women’s Six Nations final after defeat to France

The team saw a 56-15 defeat to France in Dublin
Ireland to miss Women’s Six Nations final after defeat to France
Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 17:21

By PA Sport Staff

Ireland missed out on a place in the Women’s Six Nations final against England after a 56-15 defeat to France in Dublin.

A 45-0 victory over Wales last weekend boosted hopes Adam Griggs’ side could progress from Group B as winners.

But France proved too strong in the end, with Caroline Boujard, Emilie Boulard, Safi N’Diaye and Cyrielle Banet all crossing in the first half, while the visitors were also awarded a penalty try.

Boujard and Banet touched down again after the interval, while Romane Menager grabbed a try midway through the second period to ensure it was France who would meet England to decide who is crowned Six Nations champions.

Ireland fought until the end and gained reward when Emma Hooban went over late on to add to Cliodhna Moloney’s earlier try, but they had to settle for a spot in next Saturday’s third-place play-off.

More in this section

Football rumours: Four clubs battle to sign Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse Football rumours: Four clubs battle to sign Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse
PGMOL condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest Airport PGMOL condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest Airport
Two Cork City fans banned for life for chants about Stephen Bradley's son Two Cork City fans banned for life for chants about Stephen Bradley's son
Ireland to miss Women’s Six Nations final after defeat to France

Leeds confirm Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd