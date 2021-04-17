Karlie Kloss reveals son’s name one month after giving birth

She became a mother for the first time
Karlie Kloss reveals son’s name one month after giving birth
Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 14:35

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Model Karlie Kloss has revealed her son’s name a month after she became a mother for the first time.

The US catwalk star, 28, told her nine million Instagram followers her little boy was named Levi Joseph.

Kloss shared a sweet picture to social media showing her holding the baby’s tiny hand. She wore a gold ring spelling out the word “Mama”.

In the caption, she confirmed Levi was born on March 11th. He is her first child with businessman husband Joshua Kushner.

Kloss’ friends from the fashion industry shared well-wishes in the comments.

Model Lily Aldridge said: “Cutieeeeee I can’t wait to meet him.”

America’s Next Top Model presenter Tyra Banks said: “Hey mama.”

And Brazilian model Adriana Lima wrote: “Congratulations mama.”

Kloss married Kushner, 35, in a small ceremony in New York in October 2018.

He is the brother of former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner.

More in this section

Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning over Phillip Schofield Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning over Phillip Schofield
Daniel Kaluuya says new Spider-Man film forced him to ‘think outside the box’ Daniel Kaluuya says new Spider-Man film forced him to ‘think outside the box’
Amanda Holden’s most extravagant fashion from the BGT live shows Amanda Holden’s most extravagant fashion from the BGT live shows
Karlie Kloss reveals son’s name one month after giving birth

Key points from Phillip Schofield interviews: ‘No NDA, no injunction’ and more

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd