Mandatory hotel quarantine introduced in the North

By Cate McCurry and Rebecca Black, PA

Passengers arriving into the North from designated red-list countries will have to undergo hotel quarantine, it has been confirmed.

The isolation arrangements have been put in place ahead of the return of international flights to local airports.

The online booking portal, run by the Department of Health, opened on Friday.

Any passengers who has been in, or transited through a “red list” country in the previous 10 days must book and pay for a managed isolation package before making any other travel arrangements, the Department said.

The price for one adult in one room for 10 days costs £1,750 (€2,020), with an additional day rate of £152.

The additional rate for one adult, or child over 12, is £650, while the additional rate for child aged five to 12 is £325.

The required isolation period is 10 days and all bookings must be made through the online portal.

Anyone arriving into Belfast City and Belfast International airports from the “red-list” countries will have to quarantine.

There are currently no direct international flights into Northern Ireland.

Passengers subject to the new quarantine measures have to pay for a managed isolation package before making any other travel arrangements.

The package will include collection at the airport and transfer to the designated hotel and provision of PCR test kits.

Guests will be given a welcome pack on arrival, which will include information and signposting to essential services to assist them in their stay.

Meals and refreshments will be provided by the hotel.

Anyone who fails to isolate will be fined up to £1,000.

There are currently 39 countries on the UK government’s red list which have been flagged as being at high risk of Covid-19.

International passengers who have not arrived from red list countries will use the same booking portal to order tests for self-isolation in their own homes.

Death toll

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll in Northern Ireland is approaching 3,000.

Fourteen deaths involving the virus were recorded in the week ending April 9th.

It brings the total recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,936.

The data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by the region's Department of Health.

The weekly data on deaths registered during the week ending 9 April and information on Covid-19 related deaths were published this morning. Note the release consists of tables and Press Release only.https://t.co/lyVK0aUa8X — NISRA (@NISRA) April 16, 2021

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll was 2,127 on April 9th.

Of the 2,936 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by Nisra, 1,934 (65.9 per cent) took place in hospital, 772 (26.3 per cent) in care homes, 14 (0.5 per cent) in hospices and 216 (7.4 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to April 9th, the deaths of 1,008 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 772 occurred in a care home and 236 in hospital.

Care home residents make up 34.3 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of nine (3.7 per cent) of the 245 deaths registered in the week ending April 9th, a decrease of three from the previous week.