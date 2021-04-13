Three-year-old girl dies after being hit by bus

The collision happened on a housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, on Tuesday afternoon.
Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 20:26

By David Young, PA

A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a bus in Co Tipperary.

The collision happened in the Castle Heights housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday afternoon.

The male bus driver was treated by emergency services at the scene of the collision, which happened around 4pm.

The road was closed on Tuesday evening pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The girl’s body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses. They are keen to speak to any road users who may have dashcam footage from the housing estate at the time of the collision.

