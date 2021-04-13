Chris Kamara reveals results of brain scan

By Tom Horton, PA

Chris Kamara has revealed a brain scan has shown he has no signs of developing dementia.

The Sky Sports presenter, 63, was previously concerned by “brain fog” he had experienced and was worried it might be related to heading the ball during his football career.

His symptoms have instead been explained by an underactive thyroid, he told Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Kamara added doctors looking for signs he was developing dementia “didn’t find anything”.

He told the programme: “After the blood test I had, I’ve got an underactive thyroid.

“I’m suffering with a swollen tongue which causes you to slur your words, slows down, not your thoughts because the thoughts are there, but transferring those thoughts to the mouth to get you to talk coherently.

“All that sort of stuff.

“Feeling cold, even warm days you’re shivering and cold, weakness, muscle fatigue, tiredness.”

Kamara also described an incident that occurred when he was appearing on The One Show.

“I was on with Alex Jones and Michael Ball, I did the menu for the show live and not a problem,” he said.

“Michael Ball talked to me about the Christmas album and said, ‘Name some of the songs’, and my mind had gone completely blank and I couldn’t think of anything.

“That was the first time my wife said to me: ‘There’s something not quite right, you need to get it checked out’.”

He added: “The blood test which showed the underactive thyroid has explained everything along the way.”