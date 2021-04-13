Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard courted by both Arsenal and Leicester

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is being courted by both Arsenal and Leicester as well as some of Europe’s largest clubs, according to the Telegraph. The 23-year-old will have one year left on his contract in Glasgow at the end of Celtic’s current campaign and is favoured to go to the Foxes, whose boss Brendan Rodgers he played under at Parkhead.

Manchester United have reportedly refused to rule out another attempt to sign Jadon Sancho this summer. The Red Devils first tried to bring the Manchester City junior to Old Trafford in 2017 before again failing to secure him last year. The Manchester Evening News reports these experiences – and the 21-year-old’s form for Borussia Dortmund – have not affected United’s interest in the England winger.

Fikayo Tomori has been a defensive rock while on loan at San Siro. Photo: Fabrizio Carabelli/PA

Fikayo Tomori‘s stay in Italy may continue after the season ends. The Sun cites Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport as reporting AC Milan “will do everything to redeem” the England international so he can stay at San Siro. Chelsea stand to make £24 million (€27.8 million) if they allow the 23-year-old defender’s loan to become permanent.

The Daily Mail – which references Sky Germany – says Tottenham are close to making a move for Jerome Boateng. The defender (32) will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after a decade of service.

Social media round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo comments on Man Utd as audacious Juventus swap deal rumours emerge https://t.co/i3iarmjLuM pic.twitter.com/rx5VnyxT64 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 12, 2021

Thomas Tuchel's #CFC have two crucial advantages in race for Sergio Aguero this summer https://t.co/l3dwmm0FDO pic.twitter.com/7VO135qq5T — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 12, 2021

Players to watch

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Italian outlet Gazzetta says the eyes of Old Trafford’s bosses are trained on Lazio’s Serbia midfielder (26) who is also being monitored by Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.

Jesse Lingard has struck some solid form while on loan with West Ham. Photo: John Walton/PA

Jesse Lingard: ESPN reports Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan are watching the 28-year-old England and Manchester United midfielder’s impressive loan spell at West Ham.