Line Of Duty returned for its sixth series last month
Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 08:33

Keiran Southern, PA

Anna Maxwell Martin will return to Line Of Duty on Sunday, the BBC said.

The actress will reprise her role as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, the corporation said.

Martin’s Carmichael appeared in series five of acclaimed drama Line Of Duty, when she was brought in as an independent investigator amid doubts over the integrity of Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings.

Anna Maxwell Martin
Anna Maxwell Martin is returning to Line Of Duty (Matt Crossick/PA)

Her return comes as Ted is facing a forced retirement, potentially opening the door for Carmichael to take control.

Martin said: “Pat’s back, I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls.”

Martin (43) is a two-time Bafta TV Award winner. Her previous roles include the BBC’s 2005 adaptation of Bleak House and the 2015 Agatha Christie adaptation And Then There Were None.

Line Of Duty returned for its sixth series last month, with its first installment the most watched episode of a drama since 2018.

Fan favourite character to make Line Of Duty return

