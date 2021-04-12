Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin becomes a father for the first time

The baby was born in Los Angeles on April 5, a representative for the 40-year-old star said.
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin becomes a father for the first time
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 21:46

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has become a father for the first time after welcoming a son with actress partner Brenda Song.

A representative for the couple said Song, best-known for playing London Tipton in comedy series The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, gave birth on April 5th.

The boy, born in Los Angeles, is named Dakota after Culkin’s sister who was killed by a car in 2008 aged 29.

Culkin, 40, Song, 33 and their newborn son, who weighed 6lb 14oz, are “healthy and happy”, according to Michelle Bega, Culkin’s representative.

In a statement obtained by the PA news agency, the couple said: “We are overjoyed.”

Culkin and Song met on the set of 2019 comedy drama Changeland.

He was one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s and is best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films.

He is currently filming series 10 of American Horror Story alongside Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters and Lily Rabe.

More in this section

Beyonce kicks off first London show with gratitude during dazzling disco party Beyonce kicks off first London show with gratitude during dazzling disco party
‘Satisfyingly devastating closing act’ of Succession receives critical acclaim ‘Satisfyingly devastating closing act’ of Succession receives critical acclaim
Holly Willoughby should follow Phillip Schofield out the door – Eamonn Holmes Holly Willoughby should follow Phillip Schofield out the door – Eamonn Holmes
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin becomes a father for the first time

'We’re mates': Russell Crowe shares tribute to Ryan Tubridy after final Late Late Show

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd