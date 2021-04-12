Conor McGregor tells Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight is off

Conor McGregor tells Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight is off
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 21:23

James Cox

Conor McGregor has claimed his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier on July 10th is off.

It comes after the pair clashed over a charity donation of $500,000 that McGregor had pledged to give to Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

In the buildup to their last fight, McGregor said he would make the donation to the charity to be put towards the building of a gym for disadvantaged children in Poirier's hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Poirier accused the 32-year-old of failing to commit to the donation after his knockout victory over the 'Notorious' at UFC 257 on January 24th.

After McGregor predicted a second-round knockout win in their upcoming fight on Sunday, Poirier replied: “That's a fun prediction! You also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon.”

McGregor replied: “A donation, not a debt. We've been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it's going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.”

The pair previously shared a mutual respect, but McGregor hasn't taken kindly to Poirier's claim as he followed up today by claiming their fight is off.

McGregor and Poirier clashed over a donation the Dubliner had pledged to the American's charity.

In an expletive-laden tweet, McGregor wrote: “You're ripped you inbred hillbilly [sic]. Why do you wink with your ears?

“You f**king brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.”

McGregor was knocked out by the 32-year-old at UFC 257 in January.

It was the first time the Dubliner had suffered a knockout defeat in the octagon.

In their first fight in 2014, McGregor took less than two minutes to knock out the American.

More in this section

Crystal Palace hit back for point against Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace hit back for point against Nottingham Forest
Luton's Tom Lockyer thanks medical staff for 'swift response' after collapse Luton's Tom Lockyer thanks medical staff for 'swift response' after collapse
Munster win URC final to end 12-year trophy drought Munster win URC final to end 12-year trophy drought
Conor McGregor tells Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight is off

Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen defies rain and Fernando Alonso threat to win

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd