Conor McGregor tells Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight is off

James Cox

Conor McGregor has claimed his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier on July 10th is off.

It comes after the pair clashed over a charity donation of $500,000 that McGregor had pledged to give to Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

In the buildup to their last fight, McGregor said he would make the donation to the charity to be put towards the building of a gym for disadvantaged children in Poirier's hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Poirier accused the 32-year-old of failing to commit to the donation after his knockout victory over the 'Notorious' at UFC 257 on January 24th.

After McGregor predicted a second-round knockout win in their upcoming fight on Sunday, Poirier replied: “That's a fun prediction! You also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon.”

McGregor replied: “A donation, not a debt. We've been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it's going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.”

The pair previously shared a mutual respect, but McGregor hasn't taken kindly to Poirier's claim as he followed up today by claiming their fight is off.

In an expletive-laden tweet, McGregor wrote: “You're ripped you inbred hillbilly [sic]. Why do you wink with your ears?