The Talk addresses Sharon Osbourne’s departure following on-air row

Osbourne clashed with her co-stars while defending Piers Morgan.
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 20:03

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood compared the fallout to her on-air row with Sharon Osbourne to suffering from PTSD.

Osbourne left the US chat show following a clash during the March 10 episode while discussing Piers Morgan’s comments on the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne became animated during a confrontation with Underwood, who is black, as she defended Morgan from allegations of racism.

The show was taken off air while network CBS launched an internal investigation and later found the former X Factor judge’s behaviour “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”.

The Talk returned on Monday following a month-long hiatus and addressed the Osbourne controversy.

Dr Donald Grant, who was introduced as a consultant on diversity and inclusion, anchored the episode for a discussion on race.

Underwood, a US actress and comedian, introduced Monday’s The Talk and said “by the end of the hour, we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward”.

Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne left The Talk following an on-air row with a co-star (Jon Super/PA Wire

Underwood, 57, said: “I feel like I am in PTSD because it was a trauma and I feel like I want to get past this because I really wanted to get to work with my friends and my colleagues.”

Underwood said she has not spoken to Osbourne, 68, since the blow-up and addressed media reports she has been blanking messages from her former co-host.

She said there were text messages from Osbourne, but she ignored them due to CBS’s internal investigation.

During last month’s on-air row, Osbourne said: “I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist.”

Underwood said during Monday’s episode she did not want to appear as “the angry black woman”.

Late Late Show in 'good hands' with Patrick Kielty, says Tubridy

