Memorial for people who have died from Covid proposed for Dublin

James Cox

Dublin City Council is examining a proposal to install a memorial to people who have died from Covid-19.

Councillor Pat Dunne requested a permanent memorial be installed in the Kimmage-Rathmines area.

Mr Dunne said: “It's important that we have, in each area, something to remind people in the future of what we've gone through in the last year and what we're still going through.”

He added: “Not just to commemorate those who have unfortunately passed away as a result of the Covid-19 virus but also to remind future generations how fragile public health can be at times.”

There has been a total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

No further Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland today, while 394 additional cases have been confirmed.

Of the cases notified today:

179 are men/214 are women.

75 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 33 years old.

175 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10th, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: