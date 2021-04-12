Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin suffers another injury setback

The £25million signing, who joined in August 2019, made only his third appearance for the club last Monday.
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 17:59

By Carl Markham, PA

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s injury nightmare continues after a knee injury in training ruled him out of the squad to face Brighton on Monday evening.

The Frenchman made only his third appearance for the club since signing in August 2019 as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last Monday – 597 days after his previous outing.

However, the Toffees have confirmed the 25-year-old sustained a contact knee injury in preparation for the evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium and will not be part of the squad to face the Seagulls.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said the £25million signing is set to undergo a scan in London on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury.

Gbamin has had horrendous luck during his time at Goodison Park as a thigh problem two games into the 2019-20 campaign sidelined him for months and then, as his comeback gathered pace last May, he suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury.

The club have been cautious with his recovery but he was deemed fit enough to rejoin the squad last week, only for his injury jinx to strike again.

