Father-of-six jailed for dangerous driving with children in car

Father-of-six jailed for dangerous driving with children in car
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 17:20

Anne Sharkey

A father-of-six has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for dangerous driving with his wife and two of their youngest children in the car.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the accused had been living in his car at the time of the incident.

Charlie Maughan (42) of 77 Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Snugborough Road, Dublin 15 on April 28th, 2019.

Simon Matthews, BL defending told the court that Maughan is no longer living in his car, and that with a son who is suicidal and a daughter that has cystic fibrosis, he is ‘holding the family together’.

Gravity of offence

He added that Maughan is aware of the seriousness of the offence and that he has 22 previous convictions, which are mostly non-violent.

Judge Pauline Codd described the gravity of the offence, which she said arose in the context of a garda checkpoint routine stop in which the accused ‘increased speed while being followed by gardaí who had activated their lights and a siren’.

Judge Codd described Maughan’s behaviour as ‘reckless driving’ during which he went the ‘wrong way around a roundabout’, swerved to the other side of the road and overtook three cars.

The court heard that the accused man's wife and two of his young children were passengers in the car at the time of the incident.

Judge Codd said that a ‘car is essentially a dangerous weapon’ and that Maughan was fortunate that no-one was injured during this ‘impulsive offence.

She added that mitigating factors were the fact that the accused was living in his car at the time and that he could benefit from therapy in future.

However, the level of risk posed at numerous points required a custodial sentence.

She sentenced Mr Maughan to four years in prison, suspending the final 18 months on the condition that the accused follow the conditions of probation.

More in this section

Irish Civil War: Ceremony in Dublin marks 100 years since end of conflict Irish Civil War: Ceremony in Dublin marks 100 years since end of conflict
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Seven-day rosters for health services 'practical way' to tackle overcrowding — INMO Seven-day rosters for health services 'practical way' to tackle overcrowding — INMO
Father-of-six jailed for dangerous driving with children in car

Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd