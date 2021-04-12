Lucas Vazquez ruled out of Real Madrid’s trip to Liverpool with knee injury

The Spain international, who played right-back in last week's 3-1 victory over Liverpool, was substituted in Real's El Clasico win against Barcelona.
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 16:32

By Carl Markham, PA

Real Madrid have been dealt another defensive injury blow after Lucas Vazquez was ruled out of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.

The Spain international, who played right-back in last week’s 3-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side, was substituted in Real’s El Clasico win over Barcelona at the weekend and was subsequently diagnosed with a cruciate ligament sprain in his left knee.

On Monday, Real named their 21-man squad to travel to Anfield and Vazquez, who has been filling in on the right side of defence due to injury to Dani Carvajal, was missing.

Carvajal, who trained on his own on Monday, was also absent from the list as were Sergio Ramos (calf) and Rafael Varane, who is still self-isolating after returning a positive Covid-19 test result on the day of last week’s first leg.

Vazquez has been replaced in the matchday squad – the only alteration from the first leg – by 20-year-old reserve-team midfielder Marvin, who has made just three senior appearances.

That meant there was no return for former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who is still making his way back from a groin problem.

