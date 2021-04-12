Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle shares baby news

She said the birth has ‘changed the game forever’.
Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle shares baby news
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 14:25

By Tom Horton, PA

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle has welcomed the birth of a baby boy.

The actress, 32, shared an image of herself with the newborn on social media.

Rundle said her son’s birth has “changed the game forever”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our little boy, who arrived safely and happily over the Easter weekend and changed the game forever.

“My little egg. My overflowing, grateful heart.”

Rundle is reportedly engaged to actor Matt Stokoe.

The actress, best known for playing Ada Shelby in BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders, also stars as Ann Walker in the period series Gentleman Jack.

In December last year Rundle revealed she had suffered a “nice juicy bout of Covid-19” and had to go to hospital.

More in this section

Roger Waters says Nazi-style outfit at Berlin concert was anti-fascist Roger Waters says Nazi-style outfit at Berlin concert was anti-fascist
Eva Green to receive more than £1m towards legal costs after court win over film Eva Green to receive more than £1m towards legal costs after court win over film
Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield 'directly' lied to her about affair with colleague Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield 'directly' lied to her about affair with colleague
Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle shares baby news

Escape To The Chateau's Dick and Angel confirm they 'parted ways with Channel 4'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd