Gardaí continue to investigate discovery of suspected skeletal remains

The scene at Bodenstown graveyard in Sallins, Co Kildare, has been preserved to allow examinations to take place.
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 14:22

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the discovery of suspected skeletal remains in Co Kildare.

The scene at Bodenstown graveyard in Sallins has been preserved to allow examinations to take place.

The remains were discovered on Saturday, April 10th.

It is understood they appear to be historic in nature.

Gardaí are reported to be trying to establish whether the remains were discovered following some earth movement, or if they were placed there.

Work is under way to establish if they belong to a grave by using old records.

Gardaí say they are continuing to liaise with the coroner.

The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said.

