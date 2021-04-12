Man seriously injured in Limerick knife attack

Gardaí are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing incident in Limerick city.

On Sunday evening at around 5.10pm, gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the Ellen Street area of the city.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw a man seriously assaulting another man by attacking him with a knife.

Gardaí had to physically intervene and manually restrain the armed attacker “due to an imminent threat to life, and the proximity of the assailant to the injured party,” a Garda statement said.

Officers arrested a man aged in his 20s, and also recovered and seized the knife.

Serious injuries

A man in his 50s sustained a number of apparent stab wounds during the assault. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The arrested man is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and for anyone who was in the Ellen Street area at around 5.10pm to contact them.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.