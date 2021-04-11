Son Heung-min racially abused after Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester United

The South Korean was targeted both in replies to a tweet from Spurs’ official account and in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post
Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 21:28

Nick Purewal, PA

Tottenham have condemned “abhorrent” racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min on social media following Sunday’s 3-1 home loss to Manchester United.

The South Korea forward was involved in an incident which saw an Edinson Cavani goal controversially ruled out in the first half for the visitors, with Scott McTominay adjudged to have fouled Son in the build-up.

Son was targeted with racist insults both in replies to a tweet from Spurs’ official account and in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post.

“Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players,” a statement from the north London club read.

“This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.

“We stand with you, Sonny.”

The PA news agency has contacted Twitter and Instagram for a response.

Son became the latest victim in a seemingly endless string of online racist abuse, with Raheem Sterling having received hateful messages in the wake of Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Leeds on Saturday.

