Republic of Ireland suffer friendly loss to Belgium

Republic of Ireland suffer friendly loss to Belgium
Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 21:13

PA Sport Staff

Tine De Caigny fired Belgium to a 1-0 friendly win over the Republic of Ireland.

The 23-year-old forward struck after 14 minutes for her 26th international goal and that effort proved sufficient for the hosts, who were able to hold out for a clean sheet and the win.

Belgium seized on an early foul from Vera Pauw's side for what proved the decisive goal.

Ruesha Littlejohn took down Laura Deloose on the right-hand side, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area. De Caigny nipped in front of the defence from the resulting cross and volleyed into the net.

Pauw had made six changes from Thursday’s 1-0 home friendly defeat at the hands of Denmark.

But just as in that encounter, the Irish leaked an early goal and could not find a route back into the contest.

