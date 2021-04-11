Republic of Ireland suffer friendly loss to Belgium

PA Sport Staff

Tine De Caigny fired Belgium to a 1-0 friendly win over the Republic of Ireland.

The 23-year-old forward struck after 14 minutes for her 26th international goal and that effort proved sufficient for the hosts, who were able to hold out for a clean sheet and the win.

FULL-TIME | 🇧🇪 1-0 🇮🇪



Ireland can be proud of this performance against a team ranked 17th in the world



Debuts for Alli Murphy & Hayley Nolan plus lots of positive play 👍#BELIRL | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/PnFm4gA7xx — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 11, 2021

Belgium seized on an early foul from Vera Pauw's side for what proved the decisive goal.

Ruesha Littlejohn took down Laura Deloose on the right-hand side, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area. De Caigny nipped in front of the defence from the resulting cross and volleyed into the net.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH | 🇧🇪 1-0 🇮🇪



A great display by Heather Payne 👏#BELIRL | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/yR0fo2yEsu — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 11, 2021

Pauw had made six changes from Thursday’s 1-0 home friendly defeat at the hands of Denmark.

But just as in that encounter, the Irish leaked an early goal and could not find a route back into the contest.