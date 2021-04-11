Promising Young Woman named outstanding British film at the Baftas

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Revenge drama Promising Young Woman has been named outstanding British film at the Baftas.

The film, which is the directorial debut of The Crown actress Emerald Fennell, stars Carey Mulligan as a woman left traumatised by tragedy.

The film was nominated in six categories and Fennell also won the best original screenplay prize.

"I thought I would do a better speech than this" says Emerald Fennell as she accepts the BAFTA for Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman (@PromisingFilm) (you did great!) #EEBAFTAs @EE pic.twitter.com/CTEHGKinA4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Fennell joked that everyone made the film for “a packet of crisps” and said the experience was “the greatest thing in my life.”

The ceremony, which was delayed by two months, is largely virtual this year, with only the hosts and presenters appearing in person at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hosts Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman opened the ceremony by honouring Britain's Prince Philip, who died aged 99 on Friday.

Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor prize for Judas And The Black Messiah, in which he plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and said it was “an honour to be a vessel for him”.

Winner of the Supporting Actor BAFTA is Daniel Kaluuya for his charismatic portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, in Judas and the Black Messiah. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/y8robqQBmD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

He also paid tribute to actor Ashley Walters for the impact he had on Kaluuya’s formative years, saying Walters was “a light and guided the way”.

His House director Remi Weekes won the prize for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer and paid tribute to “the black and brown and queer people who have nurtured me and lifted me up, I look forward to doing the same thing in return”.

Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn said she was honoured to be recognised by the “snobbish” Brits as she won the supporting actress prize for Minari.

She defeated homegrown talent including Kosar Ali and Ashley Madekwe to win for her portrayal as an eccentric grandmother in the tender family drama.

🙌 Congrats to Yuh-Jung Youn, who stole our hearts in @MinariMovie and takes the BAFTA for Supporting Actress at tonight's #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NRtX1MadBH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

She said: “Every award is meaningful but especially this one. British people are know as very snobbish people and they approve of me as a good actor, so I’m very privileged and happy.”

Director Thomas Vinterberg paid tribute to his late daughter as his film Another Round was honoured at the ceremony.

🍻 Cheers to Thomas Vinterberg and team who pick up the Film Not in the English Language BAFTA for the intoxicating Another Round! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/6tfnTgaiJ4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

The Danish filmmaker, who is also responsible for projects including The Hunt and Far From The Madding Crowd, lost his teenage daughter Ida in a car accident at the start of the shoot, and much of the movie was made at her school.

The film stars Casino Royale actor Mads Mikkelsen as a teacher who tests a theory that he will improve his life by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in his blood.

It was among the early winners at the awards ceremony, where it picked up the gong for film not in the English language.

Thomas Vinterberg (Yui Mok/PA)

Vinterberg is also nominated for best director and Mikkelsen for best actor.

Accepting the prize, Vinterberg said: “I did have a small suspicion you Brits might like a movie about drinking.”

After a string of thanks, he added: “Most importantly, I want to thank my daughter Ida, who is no longer here.

“She was more enthusiastic about this project than anyone else and it made her miss her hometown Copenhagen, and now we miss her.

“We made this movie for her, so the honour granted by you Bafta voters means more to us than you could ever imagine.”

The adapted screenplay prize went to The Father, about a man slipping into dementia.

Pixar film Soul was named best animated film, while Sound Of Metal, about a drummer who loses his hearing, won best editing.

Road movie Nomadland won the best cinematography prize while My Octopus Teacher won best documentary.