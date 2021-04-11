Leinster to face La Rochelle in Champions Cup last four

Leinster to face La Rochelle in Champions Cup last four
Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 19:45

PA Sport Staff

Leinster will face La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals on the weekend of April 30th-May 2nd.

The Irish province advanced to the last four after dethroning holders Exeter 34-24 at Sandy Park on Saturday and their prize is a challenging clash with the Top 14’s second-placed team.

La Rochelle, who are coached by Munster great Ronan O’Gara, overwhelmed Sale 45-21 at the Stade Marcel Deflandre to secure their place in the penultimate phase and help ensure there was no English representation.

The second semi-final sees Toulouse taken on Bordeaux-Begles, with the countries and venues for the matches to be announced at a later date.

In the Challenge Cup semi-finals, Leicester meet Ulster and Bath take on Montpellier.

