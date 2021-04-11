Covid-19: Nphet confirms lowest daily increase in cases since mid-December

Covid-19: Nphet confirms lowest daily increase in cases since mid-December
Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 16:20

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 303 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily increase since December 14th, and two additional deaths.

Of the deaths confirmed today, one occurred in March and the other in April.

 

There has now been 4,785 deaths related with the virus in the State and a total of 240,945 cases.

There were 167 confirmed cases among men in today's figures, and 135 among women, while 75 per cent were under the age of 45.

As of 8am this morning, there were 213 people in hospital with Covid-19, 53 of whom were in intensive care. There were seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours according to the Department.

As of April 8th, there were 1,045,919 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the State. These include 735,997 first and 309,922 second doses.

More in this section

Seven-day rosters for health services 'practical way' to tackle overcrowding — INMO Seven-day rosters for health services 'practical way' to tackle overcrowding — INMO
Varadkar defends Fine Gael ministers over proposed tax cuts Varadkar defends Fine Gael ministers over proposed tax cuts
Cannabis worth an estimated £6m seized in Belfast Cannabis worth an estimated £6m seized in Belfast
Covid-19: Nphet confirms lowest daily increase in cases since mid-December

Late Late Show in 'good hands' with Patrick Kielty, says Tubridy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd