Two arrested after drugs worth €130k seized in Mayo

Gardaí have arrested a man and woman in Mayo following the seizure of €130,000 in suspected drugs and €17,600 in cash.

A search was carried out at around 4.50pm in the Cross area of Mayo on Saturday, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the region.

During the search, gardaí from the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit seized cocaine estimated to be worth €89,000 and cannabis herb worth €16,000.

A follow-up search in the Kilmaine area led to the discovery of cocaine valued at €25,000, along with €17,600 in cash. A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized from the location.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested under suspicion of the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

They were both taken to Castlebar Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing and all drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis, a Garda statement said.