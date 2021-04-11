All the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank were among the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards.
Here are the films that triumphed during the first of the two largely virtual ceremonies, which celebrated behind the camera categories.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom picks up its second award of the night, this time for Make Up & Hair. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Z2weZ3jKBj
– Casting
Rocks
– Costume design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Make-up and hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Taking us back to Hollywood’s ‘golden age’, Mank wins the Production Design category at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/PzdpgiIW9k
– Production design
Mank
– British short film
The Present
– British short animation
The Owl And The Pussycat
– Special visual effects
Tenet
– Sound
Sound Of Metal
– Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Noel Clarke