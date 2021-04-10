Former Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Reality TV star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, has died aged 38.

A statement from her representative said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

Grahame, originally from Northwood in London, had recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic following a fundraising campaign organised by friends and fans.

A statement on the Gofundme.com page said: “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can contact Bodywhys by calling 01-2107906, or through their email support service by contacting alex@bodywhys.ie.