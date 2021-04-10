Ennis operation sees two arrested and €30k of cocaine seized

Two men have been arrested and drugs worth more than €30,000 seized following a planned Garda operation in Ennis, Co Clare.

The operation was carried out on Friday, April 9th as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of illegal drugs and associated criminal activity in the area.

A number of locations were searched, including a house in Ennis where cocaine with an estimated value in excess of €30,000 was seized by gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were also arrested and brought to Ennis Garda station.

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing, according to a Garda statement.