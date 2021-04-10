Ennis operation sees two arrested and €30k of cocaine seized

A number of locations were searched, including a house in Ennis
Ennis operation sees two arrested and €30k of cocaine seized
Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 14:58

Two men have been arrested and drugs worth more than €30,000 seized following a planned Garda operation in Ennis, Co Clare.

The operation was carried out on Friday, April 9th as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of illegal drugs and associated criminal activity in the area.

A number of locations were searched, including a house in Ennis where cocaine with an estimated value in excess of €30,000 was seized by gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were also arrested and brought to Ennis Garda station.

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing, according to a Garda statement.

More in this section

Minister for Health defends amendment to delay abortion bill Minister for Health defends amendment to delay abortion bill
Human rights body raises concern over Ireland's lack of refugee accommodation Human rights body raises concern over Ireland's lack of refugee accommodation
Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Louth Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Louth
Ennis operation sees two arrested and €30k of cocaine seized

Fianna Fáil ‘not target audience’ for newspaper budget article, says minister

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd