Ireland hoping for flying Six Nations start against Wales

Ireland will be expecting to get off to a strong start in their opening game of the 2021 Six Nations, coming up against Wales in Cardiff Arms Park later today.

Coming off the back of a bruising 53-0 defeat to France in Vannes last weekend, Wales will have a lot of doubts to shake off if they are to challenge Adam Griggs' side.

A mixture of fresh and familiar faces, Griggs has named two uncapped players on the bench, Emily Lane and Stacey Flood, with international Sevens player, Eve Higgins getting her start at outside centre.

Partnering Higgins is Sene Naoupu, while 2019/2020 Player of the Year Béibhinn Parsons slots in with Lauren Delany on the wings.

Eimear Considine returns at full-back, while Kathryn Dane and Hannah Tyrrell take scrum and fly-half respectively.

Ciara Griffin captains the side from number eight, joined in the pack by Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Linda Djougang, Aoife McDermott, Nichola Fryday, Dorothy Wall and Claire Molloy.

Ahead of this evening's game, Griggs said his side are "extremely confident", adding the long wait since their last international fixture has given the squad plenty of time to prepare.

The game kicks off at 5pm and will be televised live on RTÉ and the RTÉ Player.