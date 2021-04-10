Wintry showers in store during ‘unseasonably cold’ weekend - Met Éireann

Scattered wintry showers, daytime temperatures 'well below average' and widespread frost are expected
Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 13:09

A spell of “unseasonably cold weather” is forecast across Ireland this weekend, according to forecaster Met Éireann.

Scattered wintry showers, daytime temperatures “well below average” and widespread frost are expected as an Arctic airmass moves over the country.

Temperatures are set to plummet across the island and fall as low as minus three degrees tonight amid the weekend cold snap.

“We’re seeing another spell of cold weather this weekend as an arctic airmass re-establishes across the country through Friday, bringing the chance of scattered wintry showers of sleet, hail and snow over the weekend,” Met Éireann meteorologist Emer Flood said.

“Saturday will be another cold day with temperatures limited to around five to nine Celsius, once again falling to around minus three in places overnight and another widespread frost with the risk of icy stretches.”

The chance of wintry showers, including snow showers over the hills and mountains, will be accompanied by bright spells of sunshine over the weekend, along with a risk of thunderstorms.

Conditions will become milder on Sunday, according the Ms Flood.

“Later on Sunday conditions will turn less cold, as northerly winds are replaced by slightly milder westerly winds,” she said.

“Monday will be a cloudier day with rain spreading from the west to most areas during the day. Temperatures will be slightly up from the weekend too, with highs of around seven to 10 Celsius.”

