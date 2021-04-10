Woman (30s) seriously injured in Donegal single car collision

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at around 8.30am this morning
Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 12:06

A woman in her 30s has sustained serious injuries following a single car collision in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the “serious” collision, which occurred on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at around 8.30am this morning, on the N14 on the Letterkenny to Lifford road near Castledooey.

The driver and only occupant of the car, the woman in her 30s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road at the scene of the incident is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. The scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from along this route at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

