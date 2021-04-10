LimerickAndProud trends after Forbes article references ‘stab city’ as ‘murder capital’

The hashtag #LimerickAndProud has trended on social media in Ireland after a Forbes Magazine article referenced the area as “stab city” and the “murder capital” of Europe.

The Forbes article details the “escape” of Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison to Silicon Valley, with the success of their financial services and software company, Stripe.

The brothers have since hit back at the article, describing it as “daft” and “mistaken”.

Titled “How Two Brothers Escaped 'Stab City' and Made $11 Billion,” the article begins: “Some call it ‘stab city.’ Many folks think Ireland is all rolling green hills and five-star golf courses.

“But in the middle of the Irish countryside is a city called Limerick—known as the ‘murder capital’ of Europe.”

It continues: “Limerick is the last place you want your kids growing up. But two brothers who went to high school there recently beat the odds.”

Following widespread criticism of the article’s language, it has since become inaccessible on the Forbes website.

Writing on Twitter, John Collison described the article as “daft”.

His brother Patrick meanwhile said it was both “mistaken” and expressed a “crazy” idea about the brothers “overcoming anything” due to the place they grew up.

“Not only mistaken about Limerick but the idea of "overcoming" anything is crazy. We are who we are *because* we grew up where we did,” he said.

Both Patrick and John Collison are now reportedly worth $9.5 billion apiece, according to The Irish Times.

Their company Stripe was recently valued at $95 billion — the most valuable start-up in the United States.