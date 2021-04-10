Man (30s) dies in Galway traffic collision

The fatal traffic collision in Co Galway took place in the early hours of the morning
Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 08:46

A man aged in his 30s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Galway in the early hours of the morning.

At around 3.49am on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single car collision on a minor road near Carraroe, Co Galway.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A passenger in the car, another man aged in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Galway University Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision, and anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

