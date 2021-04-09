Two men charged over west Belfast riots to appear in court

A 32-year-old and a 24-year-old are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 21:19

By James Ward, PA

Two men have been charged in connection with the rioting that took place in the North this week.

Detectives investigating disorder in the Lanark Way area of west Belfast on April 8th have charged a 24-year-old man and a 32-year-old man with riot.

The 32-year-old was also charged with possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service.

